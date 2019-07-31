FX's Baskets to End With Season 4 Finale Airing in Late August

RELATED STORIES Kate Mara to Play Nick Robinson's Teacher/Lover in FX Limited Series

FX is done clowning around.

Baskets will end with its Season 4 finale, which airs in just a few weeks, on Thursday, Aug. 22, the cabler has announced.

The acclaimed comedy — which earned Emmy noms for both Zach Galifianakis (in a dual role) and TV mom Louie Anderson, who grabbed gold in 2016 — has been averaging 334,000 total viewers and just over a 0.1 demo rating this season (in Live+Same Day numbers), down about 20 percent from its third cycle.

“Over four seasons, Baskets has taken its place among the great FX comedies as an endearing and hilarious look at the dreams and ambition of ‘Chip Baskets’ and his extended, loving family,” FX entertainment chief Eric Schrier said in a statement. “This show has been a joy for everyone at FX and we are grateful to Jonathan Krisel, Zach Galifianakis, Louie Anderson, Martha Kelly and the rest of the cast and crew for giving us the gem that is Baskets.”

Season 4 of Baskets continues this Thursday with Episode 7, “Housewarming,” in which a carpet emergency interrupts Christine’s wedding plans.

