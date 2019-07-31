Arrowverse Video: The Casts of Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl Face Off in Pop Quiz!

RELATED STORIES Who's In? Who's Out? TV's Latest Casting Moves for 60 Returning Shows!

“Who played Supergirl‘s Lex Luthor?”

It shouldn’t take a Brainiac (or the Brainiac) to answer that rather simple question, which was among many that we lobbed at the casts of The CW’s four Arrowverse shows as they passed through TVLine’s video suite at the San Diego Comic-Con.

In the Yellow Lightning Round-style pop quiz above, stars from The Flash, Arrow, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Supergirl (the latter of which missed out on the game-show fun last year) did their best to beat the proverbial buzzer by accurately answering Qs about every Arrowverse show except their own.

Did anyone correctly ID Jon Cryer as the man behind Supergirl‘s maniac? Who knew which body part Legends‘ Gary lost to a rabid unicorn? Who could have used Sherlock Wells’ help in fielding a certain Flash Q? And which Arrowverse actress aced the answer to one question if only because “Olicity” is her OTP?

Press play above to see which Arrowverse cast wielded the most “super” intellect in our impromptu pop quiz!

