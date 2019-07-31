Extra Severs Ties With A.J. Calloway Following Sexual Misconduct Probe

RELATED STORIES Mario Lopez Apologizes for 'Ignorant and Insensitive' Comments Regarding Transgender Children

Mario Lopez Apologizes for 'Ignorant and Insensitive' Comments Regarding Transgender Children Mario Lopez Joins Access Hollywood

Warner Bros. Television has formally parted ways with Extra co-host A.J. Calloway following the studio’s investigation into multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, according to THR.

“The company has investigated the claims made into Mr. Calloway’s conduct and he and the company have mutually agreed to part ways,” a Warners rep tells the site.

Calloway — who was suspended by Extra in February — was first accused of sexual assault by author and domestic violence activist Sil Lai Abrams back in 2006. He was arrested at the time, but the case was ultimately dismissed on “procedural grounds.” Abrams documented her alleged assault in a 2007 memoir, but used a pseudonym. She finally came forward and publicly accused Calloway last June.

Then on Jan. 4, The Daily Beast published an article in which two more women came forward and accused Calloway of aggravated sexual assault. One of the women brought her allegation to the West Orange Police Department in New Jersey on Dec. 24.

Calloway has previously denied any wrongdoing. “Mr. Calloway maintains that these unsubstantiated allegations are patently false,” his lawyer said in February. “He vehemently denies that he ever assaulted anyone and looks forward to clearing his name.”