WWE Star Paul 'The Big Show' Wight to Headline Netflix Family Comedy

RELATED STORIES Big Mouth Scores Three-Season Renewal From Netflix

Big Mouth Scores Three-Season Renewal From Netflix Lucifer's Final Season Just Got a Whole Lot Bigger — Get Details

Netflix has some big news — literally! — for WWE fans.

Pro wrestler Paul Wight, better known by his stage name The Big Show, will star in a freshly ordered family comedy series, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Appropriately titled The Big Show Show, the half-hour sitcom will focus on a fictionalized version of the WWE star, who quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted after his teenage daughter comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters. “Despite being seven feet tall and weighing 400 pounds,” the show’s description reads, “he is no longer the center of attention.”

Allison Munn (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn), Reylynn Caster (American Housewife), Juliet Donenfeld (Pete the Cat) and relative newcomer Lily Brooks O’Briant round out the cast as The Big Show’s wife and three children. Josh Bycel (Happy Endings) and Jason Berger (LA to Vegas) will serve as executive producers and showrunners.

Though The Big Show is best known for his wrestling, he also has a career as an actor, with TV credits including Happy!, Psych and Burn Notice.

Production on The Big Show Show‘s 10-episode first season begins next month in Los Angeles. Do you plan to watch?