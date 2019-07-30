Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Team Share Spy's Goodbyes as Series Finale Wraps

Tuesday marked the final day of production on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., triggering some emotional reflection from cast and showrunners.
As announced at this month’s San Diego Comic-Con, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is ending its run after Season 7, which was greenlit back in November and will air sometime in 2020. (The two-hour Season 6 finale airs this Friday on ABC.)
Co-showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon, along with cast members such as Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen, were careful not to social any “day of” photos that might spoil who all makes it to the very, very end (or what that final episode looks like). Instead, they used “throwback” photos and focused more on the feelings that the “series wrap” brought on:
#agentsofshield last day of filming. Ever. So much of our life has happened here. Our daughter doesn’t know life without this show. Thank you to the behind-the-scenes family we’ve built here and to the fans who allowed us to build it. These Zephyr One sets are wrapped for good. Hard to describe the all emotions around here. But grateful is heavy in the mix. Love to all.