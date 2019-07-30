Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Team Share Spy's Goodbyes as Series Finale Wraps

RELATED STORIES Emergence's Allison Tolman & Co. Promise Surprisingly Speedy Answers in Their ABC Mystery Series

Tuesday marked the final day of production on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., triggering some emotional reflection from cast and showrunners.

As announced at this month’s San Diego Comic-Con, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is ending its run after Season 7, which was greenlit back in November and will air sometime in 2020. (The two-hour Season 6 finale airs this Friday on ABC.)

Co-showrunners Maurissa Tancharoen and Jed Whedon, along with cast members such as Clark Gregg and Ming-Na Wen, were careful not to social any “day of” photos that might spoil who all makes it to the very, very end (or what that final episode looks like). Instead, they used “throwback” photos and focused more on the feelings that the “series wrap” brought on: