Kate Mara to Play Nick Robinson's Teacher/Lover in FX Limited Series

House of Cards‘ Kate Mara and Love, Simon‘s Nick Robinson are going back to school via A Teacher, an FX limited series about an illicit romance between a teacher and her student.

Based on Hannah Fidell’s 2013 feature film of the same name, the 10-episode A Teacher explores the story behind the mugshot of a female high school teacher caught in an affair with her male student, revealing the complexities and consequences of these illegal relationships.

“Hannah Fidell is an exceptional filmmaker we have long admired for her intuitive ability to bring complex stories to life with depth and grace,” said Gina Balian, FX’s co-president of original programming. “We are thrilled to… adapt A Teacher into a limited series for FX, with Kate leading an extraordinary cast along with Nick Robinson.”

Mara, who co-starred in Season 1 of FX’s Pose, will play Claire, a popular young teacher at a suburban Texas high school opposite Robinson’s Eric, an all-American high school senior.

Fidell will write and direct the limited series and serve as an EP alongside Michael Costigan (Brokeback Mountain) and Jason Bateman (Ozark), Danny Brocklehurst (Safe) and Mara.