What We Do in the Shadows: Who Was Not Recognized at Comic-Con? Plus, the Cast Reads Real Vampire Invites

The San Diego Comic-Con is a terrific time to interact with fans. But if you can’t convince people you’re an actual What We Do in the Shadows cast member, the experience can… bite.

During their visit to TVLine’s Comic-Con video suite, Harvey Guillén, Kayvan Novak, Natasia Demetriou, Mark Proksch and Matt Berry reflected on the already renewed FX comedy’s success, before one of the cast members lamented his inability to get recognized when out and about among fans on the floor. (Was it something he… wore?)

On the flip side, Proksch is said to have “cleaned up” with fans, seeing as he looks exactly like energy vampire Colin, same eyeglasses and all.

From there, I educate the cast on the very real fact that some of the comments that get caught by TVLine’s spam filter are advert-like solicitations to join an actual vampire clan! When invited to read these pitches aloud, which of the actors really sunk their teeth into the task? And do these “real” vampire invites pass muster with What We Do in the Shadows‘ own sire, Jemaine Clement? Press play above to find out.