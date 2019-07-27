Fleabag Season 3: Amazon Boss 'Hoping' Phoebe Waller-Bridge Will Reconsider Ending Series

RELATED STORIES The Expanse Renewed for Season 5

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has publicly stated that Fleabag‘s acclaimed second season would serve as the series’ swan song. However, Amazon boss Jennifer Salke is not ready to close the door on a potential third season — particularly in light of the show’s recent Emmy bonanaza.

“Nothing would make us happier than to have her bring another season of that show [to us], or anything else she wants to do,” Salke told reporters Saturday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour. “I mean, I’m forever the optimist, so I remain always hopeful until it’s really over. So I’m hoping.”

“I just am, like, basically [Phoebe’s] stalker,” the exec added with a laugh. “Anything Phoebe wants to do, we are signed up to do.”

Earlier this month Fleabag earned nine Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Waller-Bridge.