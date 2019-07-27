Amazon Cancellation Spree: 5 Shows Axed — Which One Hurt the Most?

You binged and now Amazon is purging.

The streamer went on a bit of a killing spree Saturday, cancelling five series including the freshman Maya Rudolph-Fred Armisen afterlife satire Forever and sophomore critical fave Patriot. Amazon also pulled the plug on Matthew Weiner’s one-and-done anthology drama The Romanoffs, the podcast-inspired horror show Lore and the Miles Teller-fronted cop drama Too Old to Die Young. (TVLine’s handy Streaming Renewal Scorecard has all the latest renewal/cancellation buzz.)

Of the five cancellations, The Romanoffs is arguably the most high profile casualty. Weiner’s much-hyped (and costly) update to Mad Men failed to strike a chord with critics and (apparently) audiences when it debuted last fall. The final nail in the coffin likely arrived last week when the series walked off with zero Emmy nominations. Netflix Cancellations Over a 12-Month Period Launch Gallery Launch Gallery

Written, directed and exec produced by Weiner, the series — which was shot on location in three continents and seven countries — featured eight separate stories/episodes about people who believe themselves to be descendants of the Russian royal family.

Amazon confirmed the five cancellations Saturday at its portion of the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour.

Which axing hurt the most? Vote in the poll below and then elaborate in the comments section.