Once Upon a Time's Gabe Khouth Dead at 46, Remembered as 'Great Talent'

Gabe Khouth, who is perhaps best known to TV audiences as Once Upon a Time‘s Sneezy/Tom Clark, died on July 23 after appearing to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle, friend and fellow actor Peter Kelamis shared on Twitter. Khouth was 46.

“My brother loved to ride,” Khouth’s sibling Sam noted in a video, below, where he invited fans to pay tribute at the presumed sight of the crash in Vancouver, Canada’s Port Moody.

In addition to his run as OUAT‘s Sneezy, Khouth’s on-camera TV credits included Life Sentence, A Series of Unfortunate Events, iZombie, Supernatural and the role of Skip the Elf in the Santa Baby TV-movies. He also did much voice work, most recently on the series Beyblade Burst and Fruit Ninja.

OUAT co-creator Adam Horowitz remembered Khouth as “a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of [our show] since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed.” Emilie de Ravin, who played Belle, in turn wrote on Instagram, “I’ll have a beautiful memory of whenever we would talk, you were always so genuine & always could make me smile.”

On July 23rd, my friend, Gabe Kouth appeared to suffer a cardiac arrest while riding his motorcycle and tragically died as a result.

Gabe ALWAYS put a smile on everyone’s face.

My deepest condolences to his Family and friends

RIP-You kind, kind soul#Heartbroken #gonetoosoon pic.twitter.com/YxM516Xrxh — Peter Kelamis (@PeterKelamis) July 26, 2019

Terribly saddened to learn of the passing of Gabe Khouth… a lovely man, a great talent, and an indelible part of Once Upon A Time since the beginning. But more importantly, he was our friend. He will be missed. RIP, Gabe. — Adam Horowitz (@AdamHorowitzLA) July 26, 2019

