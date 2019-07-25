Ratings: The InBetween Matches Low, Card Sharks Rises, Big Brother Steady

RELATED STORIES Filthy Rich: Fox's Soapy Family Drama Adds Steven Pasquale in Recast

Leading out of reality-TV reruns as it does, NBC’s The InBetween this Wednesday drew 2.2 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating, ticking down on both counts to mark its second-smallest audience yet while matching its demo low.

Over on CBS, Love Island (2.3 mil/0.5) and Big Brother (3.8 mil/1.0) were both steady week-to-week, with the latter leading Wednesday in both measures.

Elsewhere….

FOX | MasterChef (3.2 mil/0.7) and First Responders Live (2 mil/0.4) both dipped.

ABC | Press Your Luck (3.7 mil/0.7) and Match Game (3.3 mil/0.6) were both steady, while Card Sharks (3.3 mil/0.6) ticked up.

THE CW | Pending certain adjustment to preemption in 10 percent of markets, the penultimate Jane the Virgin is currently reporting 1.1 mil and a 0.3. But again, those numbers ain’t sticking.

