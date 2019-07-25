Filthy Rich: Fox's Soapy Family Drama Adds Steven Pasquale in Recast

Fox will be making someone else Filthy Rich during the upcoming TV season.

The ubiquitous Steven Pasquale has joined the family drama’s cast, replacing The Office alum David Denman, our sister site Deadline reports.

Debuting at midseason, Filthy Rich focuses on the fallout after the patriarch of a mega-rich Southern family (famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network) dies in a plane crash. Still reeling from the man’s death, his wife and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune.

Pasquale will take over the part of Rev. Paul Luke Thomas, a minister at the Sunshine Network who is described as beloved, influential and ambitious.

Filthy Rich is led by Sex and the City‘s Kim Cattrall and This Is Us‘ Gerald McRaney. Aubrey Dollar (Battle Creek), Corey Cott (The Good Fight) and Mark L. Young (The Comeback) round out the main ensemble.

Though Pasquale is best known for his work on Rescue Me, his recent TV credits also include Divorce, Doubt and the freshly cancelled legal drama The Code.

