Ava DuVernay's OWN Anthology, to Span 5 Years in 8 Episodes, Casts Leads

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay‘s second project for OWN, following Queen Sugar, has found its leads.

Xosha Roquemore (The Mindy Project) and Alano Miller (Underground) are set to headline the inaugural season of Cherish the Day, an anthology that will chronicle the stirring romance of one couple, with each episode spanning a single day. The season-long narrative will unfold to reveal “significant moments in a relationship that compel us to hold true to the ones we love, from the extraordinary to the everyday.”

Roquemore and Miller will respectively play Gently James and Evan Fisher, a couple who meets and falls in love in Los Angeles, with the full season spanning five years across eight episodes.

Tanya Hamilton (Queen Sugar) will direct the Cherish the Day series premiere, which was written by executive producer DuVernay.

Roquemore’s previous TV credits also include I’m Dying Up Here and Black Monday, while Miller has had runs on The Red Line, Jane the Virgin and Halt and Catch Fire.