Silicon Valley's Final Season to Premiere in October on HBO

HBO is scheduling one last trip to Silicon Valley this fall. The seven-episode final season of the Emmy Award-winning comedy will premiere in October, the network announced on Wednesday.

As TVLine exclusively reported in Nov. 2018, production on the show’s final season was delayed until this summer, a move that many feared would keep it off the air until 2020. The schedule, an HBO spokesperson confirmed at the time, had to be adjusted to accommodate showrunner Alec Berg, who also serves as the showrunner of HBO’s Barry.

Of course, the show has survived worse troubles than that in the past. Take, for example, the very public departure of former star T.J. Miller at the end of Season 4. (“The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for Season 5,” HBO said in a statement at the time.)

Silicon Valley now stars Thomas Middleditch as Richard, Zach Woods as Jared, Kumail Nanjiani as Dinesh, Martin Starr as Gilfoyle, Amanda Crew as Monica, Jimmy O. Yang as Jian-Yang, Suzanne Cryer as Laurie Bream, Matt Ross as Gavin Belson and Josh Brener as Big Head.

Your hopes for Silicon Valley's final season?