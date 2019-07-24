Insecure: Delayed Season 4 Will Be HBO Comedy's Biggest Yet

It was nearly a year ago that HBO renewed Insecure for Season 4, but since then it’s been [crickets]. Leading lady Issa Rae, whose skyrocketing career has raised questions about the series’ fate, confirmed that pre-production is underway on the new season.

“We’re writing [Season 4] now,” Rae told reporters Wednesday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour, where she was promoting her new HBO skit-com A Black Lady Sketch Show., Rae also revealed that Season 4 will start shooting in September and consist of 10 episodes, making it the show’s biggest season yet (the first three seasons consisted of eight episodes apiece.)

Rae did not divulge when Insecure Season 4 would premiere, but conventional wisdom has the show returning to HBO in 2020.