Game of Thrones Backlash: HBO Boss Says Reshooting Final Season 'Not Something We Seriously Considered'

RELATED STORIES Insecure: Delayed Season 4 Will Be HBO Comedy's Biggest Yet

Insecure: Delayed Season 4 Will Be HBO Comedy's Biggest Yet Silicon Valley's Final Season to Premiere in October on HBO

The critical backlash to Game of Thrones‘ eighth and final season reared its incendiary head Wednesday at the Television Critics Assoc. summer press tour, where HBO president Casey Bloys weighed in on the still-simmering controversy.

“There are very, very few downsides to having a hugely popular show,” Bloys told reporters, “but one I can think of is when you try to end it, many peole have big opinions on how these characters’ stories should come to an end.”

Much of the criticism surrounding the final season has been directed at showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, with one disgruntled fan even creating a Change.org petition calling for the final episodes to be remade “with competent writers.” Bloys maintained that reshooting Season 8 was “not something we seriously considered’ (Perhaps to dodge any awkward fan run-ins, the embattled pair backed out of last weekend’s Game of Thrones panel at Comic-Con at the last minute)

Asked if the tsunami of Emmy nods Game of Thrones earned last week lessened the blow of the backlash, Bloys said, “Thirty-two Emmy nominations is certainly nice validation.”