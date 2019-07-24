All Elite Wrestling: New League's Live Weekly Series Gets TNT Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Fox Sets Fall Premiere Dates for WWE Smackdown Live and More

TNT is ready to enter the ring with a new wrestling league whose headliners include WWE vet and champion Cody Rhodes.

TNT parent WarnerMedia announced on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association summer press tour that it will host All Elite Wrestling’s (AEW) weekly, live, two-hour matches starting Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8/7c.

The as-yet-untitled series will take place in different cities each week, starting in Washington, D.C., at the famed Capital One Arena.

Founded by President and CEO Tony Khan (co-owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars), AEW is headlined by Cody and Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks (aka Matt and Nick Jackson), Kenny Omega, Hangman Adam Page, Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley. The league’s roster also includes Nyla Rose, Awesome Kong, Dustin Rhodes, Jungle Boy, Dr. Britt Baker, MJF and SCU.

In addition to providing in-ring talent, Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega will also serve as EVPs, while Brandi Rhodes is Chief Brand Officer. Jim Ross has joined the league as commentator.

