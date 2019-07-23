Video: Bless the Harts Cast, EP Talk Tense Contract Negotiations, Erasing Trump and... Recasting Kevin Spacey?

RELATED STORIES The Orville Moving Exclusively to Hulu for Season 3, to Premiere in Late 2020

Yes, Fox’s new animated comedy Bless the Harts is a send-up of life in the South, but it is not a point-and-laugh brand of satire. “I want it to be a show where you’re laughing with them and not at them,” series creator Emily Spivey maintained over the weekend at TVLine’s Comic-Con interview suite.

Spivey, who was joined in our SDCC studio by cast members Ike Barinholtz and Jillian Bell, loosely based the family at the center of the show on her own North Carolina-situated bloodline. “I do the show with so much love,” she says, before calling the Harts, at their core, a “relatable American family.” (WATCH TRAILER HERE)

With the requisite premise questions behind us, my interview with the trio — which you can watch above — quickly devolved into a series of comedy bits involving Barinholtz’s side hustle as “Mayor of Tinseltown,” Spivey’s controversial negotiations recruitment/negotiations strategy and the unreported casting shakeup that resulted in Kevin Spacey’s 11th hour departure.

Bless the Harts , which also counts Kristen Wiig and Maya Rudolph among its core voice cast, premieres Sunday, Sept. 29. at 8:30/7:30c on Fox.