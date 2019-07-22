The Hills: New Beginnings Scores Season 2 Renewal at MTV

RELATED STORIES The Hills Recap: Can You Believe There Was Drama at the Crystal Party?

MTV won’t be leaving the rest unwritten, after all: The cable network has renewed The Hills: New Beginnings for a second season, TVLine has learned.

The Hills revival, which launched on June 24, once again chronicles the lives of Brody Jenner, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Justin Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado and Whitney Port.

Though original cast members Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari and Lo Bosworth aren’t part of the show this time around, New Beginnings has added The O.C. alumna Mischa Barton and model Brandon Thomas Lee to its ensemble.

The Season 2 renewal comes just a few hours before New Beginnings‘ fifth episode airs at 10/9c. In this week’s installment, the group heads to Vegas for Brody’s DJ performance, but wildfires tear through Malibu and Kaitlynn fears for Brody’s life when he stays in the evacuation zone to save their house. Meanwhile, Justin Bobby gets caught in the middle of an Audrina-Stephanie showdown, as one does. (Watch a sneak peek of the episode below.)

There’s currently no word on an episode count for New Beginnings‘ second season. Are you happy to hear the show will be back?