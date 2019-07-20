The Rookie Season 2 Recruits Ali Larter

ABC’s The Rookie has recruited a former hero to play doctor in Season 2.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Ali Larter will recur during the light procedural’s sophomore run as an ER doctor who has a connection to the past life of Officer John Nolan (played by series lead Nathan Fillion).

Additionally, it was announced on Friday night at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel that onetime Lost castaway Harold Perrineau has booked an arc as a detective that takes Nolan under his wing — a role that was first teased by TVLine in June.

In addition to her run as Heroes‘ Nikki Sanders, Larter’s TV credits include (TNT’s) Legends, Pitch (sigh) and Splitting Up Together. Perrineau meanwhile most recently has recurred on Claws and Star.

Season 2 of The Rookie premieres Sept. 29, now airing in a brand-new time slot — Sundays at 10/9c.

