Third Walking Dead Series Adds Americans' Annet Mahendru to Cast

The Americans‘ Annet Mahendru is among the latest additions to the cast of AMC’s third Walking Dead series.

The as-yet-untitled drama, which begins production in and around Richmond, Va. next week, will focus on “the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever.”

Mahendru will play a character named Huck, while Aliyah Royale (The Red Line) has also boarded the cast, as Iris. Previously announced castings include Alexa Mansour as Hope, a likable rebel whose sense of humor masks an inner sadness; Nicolas Cantu as Elton, a karate kid who’s small for his age; and Hal Cumpston as Silas, a loner who hates the fact that he scares his peers.

Veteran Walking Dead writer and producer Matt Negrete who will serve as showrunner for the series, which is on target for a spring 2020 launch.

