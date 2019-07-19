Danai Gurira's Walking Dead Exit Confirmed — Watch Her Emotional Announcement

The Walking Dead’s San Diego Comic-Con panel Friday came with some tough news for fans of AMC’s long-running zombie drama.

Danai Gurira, who’s played Michonne since Season 3, confirmed that the upcoming Season 10 will be her last. “I can confirm that this is the last season. I will be leaving,” she told fans at the panel. “I would just like to say that this has been one of the purest joys of my life, to play this role… I am very, very thankful for the experience I’ve had in ways I can’t even express right now.” Watch video of her announcement right here:

EMOCIONANTE! Danai Gurira se emociona ao confirmar que essa será a sua última temporada em The Walking Dead e é aplaudida no Hall H #SDCC2019 pic.twitter.com/ZOVcCuT1gJ — omelete (@omelete) July 19, 2019

Gurira’s departure from the series had been a point of speculation since February. There remains the possibility that the Black Panther star will join former leading man Andrew Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes from Seasons 1-9, in his Walking Dead movies.

