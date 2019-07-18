Unbelievable Trailer: Booksmart's Kaitlyn Dever Plays Doubted Rape Victim in Netflix Limited Series

RELATED STORIES She's Gotta Have It Cancelled at Netflix

She's Gotta Have It Cancelled at Netflix Josh Charles Joins Netflix Astronaut Drama Away Opposite Hilary Swank

Netflix on Thursday dropped the first trailer for the limited series Unbelievable, which finds Booksmart‘s Kaitlyn Dever at the center of an alleged sexual assault.

Based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning article “An Unbelievable Story of Rape” by T. Christian Miller and Ken Armstrong, and the This American Life episode “Anatomy of Doubt,” Unbelievable tells the true story of Marie (Dever), a teenager who files a police report claiming that she was raped by a home intruder. As an investigation gets underway, the lead detectives on the case, as well as those closest to Marie, begin to doubt her story.

Meanwhile, hundreds of miles away, detectives Grace Rasmussen (United States of Tara‘s Toni Collette) and Karen Duvall (Nurse Jackie‘s Merritt Wever) look into an eerily similar pair of assaults and work together to catch a potential serial rapist.

Susannah Grant (Erin Brockovich) serves as showrunner. EPs include Lisa Cholodenko (Olive Kitteridge) and Katie Couric.

Dever is best known to TV audiences for her role as Last Man Standing daughter Eve. She also recurred on FX’s Justified, on which she played Loretta McCready.

Unbelievable is set for release on Friday, Sept. 13. Press PLAY on the trailer above, then hit the comments with your reactions.