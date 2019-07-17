Josh Charles Joins Netflix Astronaut Drama Away Opposite Hilary Swank

RELATED STORIES Julianna Margulies on Nixed Good Fight Arc: CBS 'Wouldn't Pay' My Rate

Good Wife vet Josh Charles is set to play the good husband opposite Hilary Swank’s A-list astronaut in Netflix’s forthcoming drama series Away, TVLine has learned.

Away centers on Swank’s Emma Logan, an American astronaut who must leave her NASA engineer husband (played by Charles) and teenage daughter behind to command an international space crew embarking upon a treacherous mission to Mars. Charles’ character, Matt Logan, undergoes a life-altering experience in the first episode that will drive home the true cost of what it means to be away from his wife.

The Jason Katims-EP’d series is loosely inspired by the Chris Jones’ Esquire article, which documented renowned astronaut Scott Kelly’s mission to space.

Jessica Goldberg (The Path) serves as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Ed Zwick (Nashville) will direct the first episode and also serves as an EP alongside Andrew Hinderaker, Matt Reeves, Adam Kassan, Michelle Lee and Jeni Mulein.

Charles’ post-Good Wife credits include stints on Showtime’s Masters of Sex, NBC’s Law & Order: True Crime and Showtime’s current Roger Ailes limited series The Loudest Voice.

Away‘s 10-episode first season is slated to bow in 2020.