Chicago P.D.: Paul Adelstein Set to Replace [Spoiler] in Season 7

Chicago P.D. taketh away and now Chicago P.D. giveth.

Prison Break vet Paul Adelstein is joining the Windy City-set procedural's upcoming seventh season in the recurring role of Interim Superintendent Jason Crawford. He fills the void left by John C. McGinley's Brian Kelton, who was murdered in the Season 6 finale.

Adelstein’s arrival also follows the exit of cast member Jon Seda, who made his final series-regular appearance as Detective Antonio Dawson in P.D.‘s Season 6 finale.

In addition to Prison Break, Adelstein’s myriad TV credits include NBC’s one-and-done sitcom I Feel Bad, Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce and Imposters, and ABC’s Shondaland dramas Scandal and Private Practice.

Chicago native Adelstein, who teased his new gig on social media late Tuesday (see below), will first appear in P.D.’s Season 7 premiere on Sept. 25.