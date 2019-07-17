Arrow Promotes Ben Lewis to Series Regular for Final Season

The future looks busy for Oliver Queen’s kids during Arrow‘s farewell season.

TVLine has learned that Ben Lewis — who recurred throughout all of Season 7 as William Clayton-Queen, Oliver’s grown son (via the late Samantha Clayton) — has been promoted to series regular status for the CW drama’s 10-episode farewell run.

Lewis’ upgrade comes on the heels of TV sis Katherine McNamara also getting bumped up to series regular status for Season 8.

Prior to that, and clearly pointing to a continuation of the 2040 flash-forward storyline, Joseph David-Jones, who plays Future Connor Hawke, was promoted to series regular last month. Plus, as first reported by TVLine, the role of Diggle and Lyla’s grown-up biological son, John Jr., is being cast for the future storyline.

Lewis’ previous TV credits include The Handmaid’s Tale, Insecure, Chasing Life, Suits and Degrassi: TNG.

Arrow kicks off its 10-episode final season on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 9;8c, with the premiere titled “Starling City.”

