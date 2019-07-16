Schitt's Creek Finally Gets Emmy Love

RELATED STORIES Schitt's Creek's Daniel Levy Promises Fans 'a Whole Lot of Love Coming' as Season 6 -- and the Series -- Wraps

Schitt's Creek's Daniel Levy Promises Fans 'a Whole Lot of Love Coming' as Season 6 -- and the Series -- Wraps TCA Awards: Pose, Russian Doll, Fleabag, Good Fight, Schitt's Creek Score Multiple Nominations

Holy Schitt — the Emmys are no longer a thorn in the Roses’ side! Longtime kudos underdog Schitt’s Creek snagged its first ever Emmy nominations on Tuesday.

Among the contenders: Eugene Levy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Catherine O’Hara for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. The show is also up for Outstanding Comedy Series. (Full nominations list here.)

The Emmy love comes ahead of the Pop TV fave’s upcoming sixth and final season, production of which concluded late last month. “That’s a wrap, friends,” co-creator and star Daniel Levy Instagrammed on June 28. “Don’t think my heart has ever felt more gratitude than it did last night.”

The actor then went on to thank his family, including dad Eugene, with whom he created the show, and sister Sarah, who plays Twyla, “for being patient with me while I fussed over every detail, big and small, for six life-changing years.” As for the rest of the cast and crew, he was “still trying to find the words to properly describe the breadth and strength of your talents and how much you’ve inspired me.”