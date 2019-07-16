Emmys 2019: The Big Bang Theory's Series Finale Snags Nomination

RELATED STORIES The 15 Best Series Finales of All Time, From The Big Bang Theory, M*A*S*H, Six Feet Under, Newhart and More

As far as parting gifts go, this one’s pretty nifty: Longtime Big Bang Theory director Mark Cendrowski landed an Emmy nomination for his work in the CBS comedy’s series finale. It was the sitcom’s sole major Emmy nomination. (View the complete list of Emmy nominations here.)

There had been buzz that Jim Parsons might return to the Emmy race for the first time since 2014, when he was nominated for both The Big Bang Theory and HBO’s The Normal Heart. All told, he has been nominated six times for playing Sheldon Cooper, winning four times (in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014.)

Parsons was widely praised for his work on Big Bang‘s series finale, titled “The Stockholm Syndrome,” which found his alter ego delivering a moving Nobel Prize acceptance speech in the episode’s closing minutes under the direction of Cendrowski (you can watch the speech here).

As TVLine previously reported, the speech was the most scrutinized aspect of the finale, per showrunner Steve Holland. “That’s the piece we had earliest on and that’s the piece we thought about most,” the EP revealed. “And then watching that moment play out [during the taping] after not only 12 years but these months of thinking about it was unforgettable.”