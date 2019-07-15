Supergirl Ditches Her Skirt for Pants in New Season 5 Costume — First Look

When Supergirl returns for its fifth season this fall, Kara Danvers will be fighting for truth, justice… and pants. As revealed by star Melissa Benoist on Instagram, the Girl of Steel is getting a much-needed update to her wardrobe this year, ditching the previous skirt-and-tights combo for a pair of super slacks:

Supergirl has slipped into various suits throughout the CW drama’s run — including the one she used to pummel Lex Luthor in last season’s finale — but this latest ensemble marks a much more significant change to Winn’s original design from the pilot. (Aw, guys, remember Winn?)

Speaking of last May’s finale, we’re still trying to process all of the game-changing developments: Lex’s (apparent) death, Lena finally learning Supergirl’s secret identity, the arrival of “Leviathan” and, of course, the return of the Monitor. We’re dying for answers, but we’re trying to be patient; Supergirl‘s fifth season premieres Sunday, Oct. 6 at 9/8c, following the series premiere of Batwoman.

How do you feel about Supergirl’s new-ish look? Drop a comment with your thoughts below, along with your general hopes for Season 5.