Haunting of Hill House Season 2: Oliver Jackson-Cohen Back for Bly Manor

Another Haunting of Hill House alum is coming back for seconds. Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who played drug-addled Luke Crain in the Netflix anthology thriller’s first season, is set to star in Season 2’s The Haunting of Bly Manor.

The news — which was first reported by The Wrap — comes two weeks after fellow Hill House star Victoria Pedretti signed on for the follow-up. Jackson-Cohen will reportedly play “a charming fellow” named Peter.

Bly Manor, which is slated to bow on Netflix in 2020, will be based on Henry James’ gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which is set at a old country mansion. Turn of the Screw has already inspired a slew of adaptations, most notably a 1950 Broadway play and the 1961 pic The Innocents.

There’s no word if more alums of Hill House Season 1 — which also starred Michiel Huisman, Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Reaser and Timothy Hutton —will be joining Season 2.