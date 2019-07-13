Scott Wolf on 'Heartbreaking' Death of Everwood Co-Star Stephanie Niznik: 'I'm Lucky to Have Known Her'

RELATED STORIES Stephanie Niznik, Who Played Nina on Everwood, Dead at 52

Stephanie Niznik, Who Played Nina on Everwood, Dead at 52 Nancy Drew: Scott Wolf Replacing Freddie Prinze Jr. as Nancy's Dad

Scott Wolf, who played Dr. Jake Hartman during the final two seasons of the beloved family drama Everwood, is paying tribute to his former TV love interest, the late Stephanie Niznik, who died at the age of 52.

Niznik’s passing was first announced on Friday, though a cause of death has not been reported. She passed away unexpectedly in Encino, Calif. on June 23.

“This is heartbreaking,” Wolf wrote on Twitter. “She was so kind, and so fun to work with. I’m lucky to have known her. Rest In Peace Stephanie.”

Niznik was best known for her role as Everwood‘s Nina Feeney, next-door neighbor (and eventual love interest) to Treat Williams’ Dr. Andy Brown. Jake and Nina were coupled up shortly after Wolf entered Everwood in Season 3, but her character ultimately chose to be with Andy in the two-part series finale, while Jake left town without her.

Vivien Cardone, who played Andy’s daughter Delia, also opened up about Niznik’s passing. “An absolutely beautiful soul gone far too soon,” she said. “So grateful to have met, worked with, and learned from such a strong, confident, kind, incredible woman. You will be so dearly missed Steph.”

Scroll down to read additional tributes…

This is heartbreaking. She was so kind, and so fun to work with. I’m lucky to have known her. Rest In Peace Stephanie. https://t.co/UBCJ0yoT99 — Scott Wolf (@scottwolf) July 13, 2019

An absolutely beautiful soul gone far too soon. So grateful to have met, worked with, and learned from such a strong, confident, kind, incredible woman. You will be so dearly missed Steph. 💔 pic.twitter.com/FZUy26qVyj — Vivien Cardone (@VivienECardone) July 13, 2019