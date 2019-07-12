Stephanie Niznik, Who Played Nina on Everwood, Dead at 52

Actress Stephanie Niznik, who played a key supporting role on The WB’s Everwood, has passed away at just 52 years old, our sister site Variety reports. Niznik died unexpectedly in Encino, California on June 23.

She’s best known for playing Nina Feeney, the sweet neighbor of the Brown family and the eventual love interest of Treat Williams’ Dr. Andy Brown on Everwood, a role she played across all four seasons. (Nina also dated Scott Wolf’s Dr. Jake at one point.) Niznik returned for the show’s 15th anniversary panel at the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour in 2017.

Niznik also had roles on Diagnosis Murder, Star Trek: Enterprise, Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman, NCIS, Lost and Grey’s Anatomy.