Mindhunter Season 2 Premiere Date Set

Netflix’s Mindhunter will resume… mindhunting?… this August, nearly two years after Season 1 dropped.

During a podcast with The Treatment‘s Elvis Mitchell, Mindhunter executive producer/director David Fincher announced that Season 2 — which will span just eight episodes, two fewer than the freshman run — will premiere on Friday, Aug. 16.

Jonathan​ ​Groff and Holt​ ​McCallany will return as FBI agents Holden​ ​Ford and Bill Tench, while Anna Torv will reprise her role as Carrie Coon psychology professor Wendy Carr.

Fincher has said that Season 2 will be set during the time of the Atlanta child murders of 1979-81, during which African-American serial killer Wayne Williams was tried, convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for killing two adult males. Williams, however, was never tried for any of the child murders, 23 of which he was suspected of being involved with.

Other serial killers to be featured in Season 2 include Charles Manson (played by Justified‘s Damon Herriman) and David Berkowitz aka “Son of Sam.”

Fincher will reportedly direct the Season 2 premiere and finale, with Andrew Dominik and Carl Franklin helming the rest.