Ratings: Love Island Stays Low With Night 2, The InBetween Rises

Night 2 of CBS’ weeknightly Love Island drew 2.7 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, matching Tuesday’s soft premiere numbers and bested by NBC’s Ellen’s Game of Games rerun (3.6 mil/0.7). Leading out of that, Big Brother (4.1 mil/1.0) ticked down from last Wednesday to hit and tie season lows, yet led the night in both measures.
Elsewhere….
ABC | The ESPYS (3.9 mil/0.9) held steady after 2018’s steep drop-off.
NBC | The InBetween (2.3 mil/0.4) ticked up.
THE CW | Jane the Virgin (715K/0.2) was steady.
FOX | MasterChef (3 mil/0.7) matched its previous Wednesday outing, while First Responders Live (2.4 mil/0.5) ticked up.
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.