Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Cheddar Dies: Stewart the Corgi, Who Played Capt. Holt's Beloved Dog, Dead at 13

Stewart, the corgi who played Capt. Holt’s dog Cheddar on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, died this week at age 13.

His owner broke the news on Instagram Tuesday, sharing that “my precious boy Stewart crossed the rainbow bridge today” after enjoying a day full of his favorite food and activities.

“We went to the beach (his favorite place) where he frolicked in the surf and then enjoyed a picnic lunch of In-N-Out burgers,” the post reads. “We relaxed in the sun and just enjoyed each other’s company. Our veterinarian met us there later and Stewart went to sleep peacefully in my arms while listening to the sounds of the ocean. He was a one in a million kind of dog, he was my supaah staah.”

Though Cheddar has been played by several dogs during Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s run, Stewart has held the role the longest. And Holt’s beloved pup has played an integral role in the precinct: He’s been involved with the annual Halloween heists, and he was the ring bearer at Jake and Amy’s wedding.

Stewart even earned some kudos from TVLine: In 2018, Cheddar got our vote for the year’s best performance by an animal.

Scroll down to see more tributes from Stewart’s owner: