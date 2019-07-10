Mindy Kaling Netflix Comedy Casts Canadian Newcomer in Lead Role

RELATED STORIES Mindy Kaling Coming-of-Age Comedy, Based on Her Life, Ordered at Netflix

Meet the new Mindy Kaling (sort of): Canadian newcomer Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been tapped to star in Kaling’s upcoming Netflix comedy based on the Office alum’s childhood, TVLine has learned.

The untitled 10-episode comedy — co-created and co-written by Kaling and her Mindy Project colleague Lang Fisher — is “about the complicated life of a modern-day first generation Indian American teenage girl,” per the streamer. (Kaling and Fisher will serve as co-showrunners as well.) Ramakrishnan will star as Devi, “an overachieving high school sophomore who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations,” according to the official description.

Ramakrishnan won the role via an open call that Kaling announced on Twitter, beating out 15,000 other applicants. Hailing from Toronto, Canada, Ramakrishnan will be making her screen debut in Kaling’s comedy. (She didn’t even have a manager when she won the role.) The series was first announced back in March; no premiere date has been set.