The Disappearance Sneak Peek: Rectify's Aden Young Stars in New Psychological Thriller at WGN America

Even before The Disappearance‘s little Anthony goes missing, life for the Sullivan family isn’t exactly a peaceful affair — as evidenced by this exclusive sneak peek at WGN America’s tense new thriller.

The six-part limited series follows what happens after Anthony Sullivan disappears during a treasure hunt that takes place on his 10th birthday. Pretty soon, all of his family members are wrapped up in the investigation, consumed by the unthinkable horror of what might’ve happened to the boy. As everything unravels and tensions escalate, per the show’s official logline, “deep familial secrets become uncovered and threaten to shatter the family unit.”

Flashbacks like the one above illustrate how fraught Sullivan family dynamics were prior to Anthony’s incident. In the clip, the young boy (newcomer Michael Riendeau) sits quietly as a discussion between his father Luke (Aden Young, Rectify) and grandfather Henry (Peter Coyote, The 4400) turns into a heated battle at the dinner table. (And this is before Henry organizes the treasure hunt that goes so terribly wrong…)

The Disappearance, which aired on Canada’s CTV in 2017, gets underway in the United States on Tuesday at 10/9c. Press PLAY on the clip above to get your first look at the show.