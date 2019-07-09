Rip Torn, Emmy-Winning Larry Sanders Show Actor, Dead at 88

Veteran actor Rip Torn, arguably best known for his role as irascible, foul-mouthed Artie on HBO’s The Larry Sanders Show, died Tuesday at his home in Connecticut. He was 88.

Torn earned an Emmy in 1996 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Larry Sanders‘ uproariously devious Artie. He later appeared in seven episodes of NBC’s 30 Rock as General Electric’s faux CEO Don Geiss (a gig that netted him an Emmy nod for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.) Additional TV credits included Columbo, Law & Order: Criminal Intent and Will & Grace.

Over the course of his six-decade career, Torn appeared in nearly 100 feature films, including The Cincinnati Kid, The Man Who Fell to Earth, Cross Creek, One Trick Pony, Flashpoint, Summer Rental, Airplane II, Men in Black (and its first two sequels) and Defending Your Life. He was also a veteran of the Great White Way, having starred in nearly a dozen Broadway plays.

Torn died peacefully surrounded by his wife, Amy Wright, and their two daughters.