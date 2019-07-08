Teen Choice Awards: Stranger Things Leads Final Wave of 2019 Nominations

RELATED STORIES Teen Choice Awards: Shadowhunters, Riverdale, The Flash Lead Nominations

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are already shaping up to be pretty… strange. Fresh off the release of its well-received third season, Netflix’s Stranger Things nabbed six TCA nods on Monday as Fox announced the second wave of nominations.

In addition to being nominated for Choice Summer TV Show, five individual Stranger Things actors received their own noms: Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown.

Freeform’s grown-ish, TV Land’s Younger and Netflix’s On My Block also made out nicely with two nominations each. Scroll down for all three TV categories announced on Monday:

Choice Summer TV Show

Cobra Kai

Nailed It!

So You Think You Can Dance

Stranger Things

The Bold Type

Younger

Choice Summer TV Actor

Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things

Diego Tinoco, On My Block

Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things

Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things

Luka Sabbat, grown-ish

Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things

Choice Summer TV Actress

Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.

Hilary Duff, Younger

Jessica Marie Garcia, On My Block

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Rose McIver, iZombie

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards air Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8/7c on Fox. Which shows and stars will you be rooting for? (And don’t forget about the previously announced first wave of nominees!) Drop a comment below with your personal picks.