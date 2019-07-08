Teen Choice Awards: Stranger Things Leads Final Wave of 2019 Nominations

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards are already shaping up to be pretty… strange. Fresh off the release of its well-received third season, Netflix’s Stranger Things nabbed six TCA nods on Monday as Fox announced the second wave of nominations.
In addition to being nominated for Choice Summer TV Show, five individual Stranger Things actors received their own noms: Caleb McLaughlin, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, Millie Bobby Brown.
Freeform’s grown-ish, TV Land’s Younger and Netflix’s On My Block also made out nicely with two nominations each. Scroll down for all three TV categories announced on Monday:
Choice Summer TV Show
Cobra Kai
Nailed It!
So You Think You Can Dance
Stranger Things
The Bold Type
Younger
Choice Summer TV Actor
Caleb McLaughlin, Stranger Things
Diego Tinoco, On My Block
Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things
Gaten Matarazzo, Stranger Things
Luka Sabbat, grown-ish
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Choice Summer TV Actress
Chloe Bennet, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
Hilary Duff, Younger
Jessica Marie Garcia, On My Block
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Rose McIver, iZombie
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
The 2019 Teen Choice Awards air Sunday, Aug. 11 at 8/7c on Fox. Which shows and stars will you be rooting for? (And don’t forget about the previously announced first wave of nominees!) Drop a comment below with your personal picks.