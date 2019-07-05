Star to Wrap Up With 'Movie of the Week,' Creator Lee Daniels Says

RELATED STORIES Star Officially Dead, Creator Lee Daniels Confirms: 'It Ain't Happening'

Star co-creator Lee Daniels is making good on his promise to bring closure to the late Fox music drama.

The series, which was cancelled in May after three seasons, will get “a movie of the week to wrap things up for you all,” Daniels said in a Instagram video on Friday. “We’re gonna make something real special for you to scream about, with all of our cast members — even the dead ones.”

Daniels did not share any other details such as when the movie would air or what the storyline would involve (that would allow for dead characters to return!).

Of the 25 series cancelled in May, TVLine readers voted Star and ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier as the shows they most wanted to see un-cancelled. After Daniels’ attempts to resurrect the Fox drama were unsuccessful, he took to Instagram to declare, “We will have something with some closure. You ain’t seen the last of Star, I promise. We will have something that will make you happy.”

A spokesperson for 20th Century Fox Television had no comment on Daniels’ video.

