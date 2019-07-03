Good Witch Twist: Bailee Madison Exits Ahead of Just-Ordered Season 6

RELATED STORIES Fall TV Preview: Who's In? Who's Out? Our Guide to Every Casting Move So Far

In a decidedly bad development for fans of Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch, Bailee Madison will not be returning for the series just-ordered sixth season. The actress’ character, Grace Russell, is poised to graduate at the end of the dramedy’s current fifth season, “allowing for a natural wrap of her storyline,” according to Deadline, which broke the news of Madison’s departure.

Good Witch stars JAG and Army Wives vet Catherine Bell as Cassie Nightingale, the newly widowed enchantress of the fictional town of Middleton. Madison co-stars as her now-teenage daughter who shares her mother’s unique gifts of insight and intuition.

Madison has been with the series since its 2015 premiere.

“Bailee Madison will always be a beloved member of the Hallmark family,” Michelle Vicary, EVP, Programming & Publicity, Crown Media Family Networks, said in a statement.

The Good Witch cast also includes James Denton, Rhys Matthew Bond, Sarah Power, Catherine Disher, Kylee Evans, Anthony Lemke, Peter MacNeill and Dan Jeannotte.

Good Witch‘s fifth season is set to conclude on Aug. 18. Season 6 will bow in 2020.