Kenya Barris' Unrelated Is DOA as Freeform Rescinds Series Order

In totally Unrelated news, Freeform has abruptly pulled the plug on black-ish creator Kenya Barris‘ latest comedy offering.

According to our sister site Deadline, Unrelated (fka Besties) — which centered on two estranged half sisters (played by Jordin Sparks and Gigi Zumbado) who are thrown into each other’s lives via an online genetics test — has been axed before a single episode was even shot.

Freeform ordered the sitcom to series last year; the cast was finalized in February. The network is expected to redevelop the premise with a new writer.

The project has experienced its fair share of growing pains in the past year. As noted by Deadline, Everybody Hates Chris scribe Aeysha Carr replaced Real O’Neals co-creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor as showrunner in April.

Barris, meanwhile, is now firmly entrenched at Netflix. Last August, the prolific writer-producer inked a multi-year production deal with the streamer. The first series under that pact — the single-camera comedy Black Excellence — will find Barris working behind and in front of the camera.