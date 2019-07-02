Ratings: The Code Returns to Lows

CBS’ The Code returned from its month-long break to 3.9 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating, down 15 and 20 percent from its last fresh outing to mark season lows.

ABC’s The Bachelorette was steady and dominated Monday night with 5.7 million total viewers and a 1.5 demo rating, while Grand Hotel (3.1 mil/0.6) appears to have stabilized in Week 3.

Over on NBC, American Ninja Warrior (4.7 mil/0.8) and Dateline (3.9 mil/0.6) were both steady — as were The CW’s Penn & Teller: Fool Us (1.15 mil/0.2) and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (914K/0.2).

Fox ran reruns.

