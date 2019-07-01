Haunting of Hill House Creators' Horror Series Midnight Mass Greenlit at Netflix

RELATED STORIES Sandman TV Show From Neil Gaiman Nearing Series Order at Netflix

The Haunting of Hill House‘s sequel won’t be the only chills Mike Flanagan and Trevor Macy will scare up at Netflix in the near future.

The streaming video service issued a series order to Midnight Mass, a seven-episode horror drama series from the Hill House creators, Monday, our sister site Deadline reports.

Midnight Mass takes place in an isolated island community that begins to witness some amazing (and really unsettling) phenomena after an alluring young man of the cloth arrives in town. (Sorry, comic-book fans, but it has no relation to John Rozum’s Midnight, Mass series.)

The Netflix greenlight comes less than a week after Hill House star Victoria Pedretti’s casting in Hill House‘s follow-up, which is titled The Haunting of Bly Manor and which is based on Henry James’ gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw.

Flanagan will direct Midnight Mass; he’ll also executive-produce the series with Macy. In addition to The Haunting of Hill House, the pair have worked together on films like Oculus, Gerald’s Game, Before I Wake, Hush and the upcoming Shining sequel Doctor Sleep.

Are you looking forward to more Flanagan/Macy horror on your screens? Hit the comments and let us know!