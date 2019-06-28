Henry Ian Cusick Joins MacGyver Season 4 Cast as Master Manipulator

Never one to let grass grow under his feet, Henry Ian Cusick — most recently of Fox’s The Passage — has already lined up his next gig, on MacGyver.

TVLine has learned that Cusick has joined the CBS drama’s Season 4 cast in the series regular role of Russ, a handsome and quick-witted ex-military man.

Described as a master manipulator and salesman, Russ is skilled in propaganda and lie detection, and boasts an extremely high emotional intelligence. He is also very wealthy, and thus is used to both getting his way and enjoying the spoils of war (including expensive suits, fast cars, private jets and a house in Monte Carlo).

Cusick’s addition to the MacGyver cast comes on the heels of Levy Tran being promoted to series regular for Season 4, as Desi.

With Magnum P.I. moving to Fridays this fall, where it will air between Hawaii Five-0 and Blue Bloods, MacGyver is not due to return until midseason.

In addition to his turn on the short-lived The Passage, Cusick’s previous TV credits include The 100, Lost and Scandal.

