Emmys' Biggest Snubs: 30 Great Actors Who Have Never Won TV's Top Prize

The good news? Since TVLine last took stock of talented actors who have been egregiously overlooked by the Emmys, one of them went on to finally grab gold. [Golf clap]

That overdue kudos went to Amy Poehler, who — along with Tina Fey — was in September 2016 named Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series, for the funny ladies’ hosting of Saturday Night Live. (It marked the first time a pair had been nominated in the category.)

The other ignominiously ignored actors from our list, however, remain with hat in hand (the living ones, at least). And as the announcement of nominations for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards nears, we thought it prudent to revisit our list… add in some of the suggestions you made the last time around… and also sprinkle in a few others who have been conspicuously kept away from accolades.

Some from our list of the Sorrowfully Snubbed (click here for direct access) might get another crack at the little golden lady, when nominations come out on July 16! Check out whose mantels remain Emmy-free, then express your own empathetic outrage.

This year’s Emmy Awards will be held Sunday, Sept. 22.