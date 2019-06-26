ALF Star Max Wright Dead at 75

Max Wright, best known as the father on the 1980s sitcom ALF, died Wednesday at his home in California. He was 75.

Wright passed away from cancer, our sister site Deadline reports.

He played Willie Tanner for all four seasons of ALF, NBC’s comedy about an alien life form, which meant he often had to act opposite a puppet of the titular character. Though the series went for laughs, “It was hard work, and very grim,” Wright later told People of the job.

Wright’s other TV work included Cheers, Norm, Quantum Leap, Mad About You, Friends, Hart to Hart, Misfits of Science and ABC’s 1994 miniseries adaptation of Stephen King’s The Stand. On the big screen, he had roles in films including All That Jazz, Snow Falling on Cedars and Soul Man.

His wife, Linda Ybarrando, died in 2017. He is survived by two children.