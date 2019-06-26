Australian Comedy A Moody Christmas Being Remade by Fox as Limited Series

RELATED STORIES BH90210: Christine Elise (AKA Emily Valentine) Joins Upcoming 'Revival'

BH90210: Christine Elise (AKA Emily Valentine) Joins Upcoming 'Revival' What Just Happened??! Sneak Peek: Fred Savage Goes Total Fanboy as Host of Fox's After-Show for The Flare

After being in development for more than five years, Fox has finally ordered A Moody Christmas, an adaptation of the Australian miniseries of the same name, our sister publication Variety reports.

The six-episode comedy introduces viewers to Dan Moody, who heads home to celebrate the holiday with his dysfunctional family, whose members are all keeping big secrets from one another. Though each episode of the original series followed the Moody family’s Christmas day celebrations, they all took place in different years.

Trent O’Donnell and Phil Lloyd, the original series’ creators, will executive-produce Fox’s adaptation, along with Jason Burrows and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum. Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg and Tad Quill will write the new version, also serving as executive producers. Greenberg will direct.

No casting information or scheduling details are available at this time.

For a taste of what Fox’s Moody Christmas has to offer, check out the trailer for the original version — which aired in 2012 on ABC (the Australian Broadcasting Corporation) — below, then drop a comment with your thoughts.