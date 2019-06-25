Are Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan Bringing Back The Simple Life?

RELATED STORIES The Hills: New Beginnings Premiere: Everything We Learned, Including Why Pamela Anderson Moved to France

The Hills: New Beginnings Premiere: Everything We Learned, Including Why Pamela Anderson Moved to France Floribama Shore Renewed for Season 3 at MTV — Find Out What's Changing

The Twitterverse let out a collective gasp on Tuesday following some cryptic posts that suggested longtime frenemies Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan are teaming up to revive The Simple Life.

“Keep your friends close, and your enemies closer,” read one tweet from the show’s official account, which was accompanied by a throwback photo of the presumed co-stars (seen above). Another tweet included photos of the women’s old-school bedazzled flip phones, while a third was simply of two female emojis — one blonde and one redhead. (Important note: Though this Simple Life account does not currently appear to be verified, it boasted a checkmark when the aforementioned tweets were posted. Click here for proof.)

The Simple Life, which aired on Fox (2003–2005) and E! (2006–2007) for a combined total of five seasons, followed Hilton and Nicole Richie as they journeyed into America’s heartland to experience (and arguably destroy) the lives of everyday folk. Tuesday’s posts made no mention of Richie, however, leading fans to assume that Lohan would serve as her replacement.

And Lohan is no stranger to reality television. Earlier this year, MTV debuted Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, which chronicled the management and growth of Lohan Beach Club Mykonos. Unfortunately, the club is now permanently closed, eliminating the need for a second season.

“We have nothing to confirm at this time,” a rep for 20th Television tells TVLine.

Would you watch a Hilton and Lohan-led Simple Life revival? Drop a comment with your thoughts below.