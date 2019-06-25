David E. Kelley's The Lincoln Lawyer Series Adaptation Eyed by CBS

RELATED STORIES Hawaii Five-0 Finale Fired a Bullet at McGarrett! What Happens Next?

Hawaii Five-0 Finale Fired a Bullet at McGarrett! What Happens Next? When Under the Dome Sliced a Cow in Half, It Stirred a 'Bloody' Debate

CBS has retained The Lincoln Lawyer, by making a series production commitment to David E. Kelley‘s adaptation of the 2005 Michael Connelly novel.

The series revolves around Mickey Haller — half-brother of Connelly’s LAPD detective Hieronymus “Harry” Bosch — a criminal defense attorney who operates out of the back seat of his Lincoln Town Car, traveling between the far-flung courthouses of Los Angeles to defend clients of every kind.

The Lincoln Lawyer was previously adapted as a feature film in March 2011, starring Matthew McConaughey as Haller, plus Marisa Tomei, Ryan Phillippe, William H. Macy, Bryan Cranston, John Leguizamo, Michael Pena, Trace Adkins and Katherine Moennig.

Per our sister site Deadline, Kelley will executive produce with Connelly and Ross Fineman.

Who is your pick to follow in McConaughey’s footsteps as the titular legal eagle?